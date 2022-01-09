Today in History
Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2022. There are 356 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 9, 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying out the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives, the same day a gunman killed four people at a Paris kosher grocery store before being killed by police.
On this date:
In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1793, Frenchman Jean Pierre Blanchard, using a hot-air balloon, flew from Philadelphia to Woodbury, New Jersey.
In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, South Carolina, retreated because of artillery fire.
In 1914, the County of Los Angeles opened the country’s first public defender’s office.
In 1916, the World War I Battle of Gallipoli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.
Ten years ago: Iranian state radio reported that a court had convicted former U.S. Marine Amir Mirzaei Hekmati of working for the CIA and sentenced him to death. (The Obama administration and his family denied Hekmati was a CIA spy; Hekmati was released in January 2016 as part of a prisoner swap.) Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 LSU 21-0 for the first shutout in BCS title game history.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 78.
Actor John Doman is 77.
Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 72.
Singer Crystal Gayle is 71.
Actor J.K. Simmons is 67.
Actor Imelda Staunton is 66.
Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 63.
Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 59.
Actor Joely Richardson is 57.
Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 55.
