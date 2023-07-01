“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” ― Leo Tolstoy
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 1, the 182nd day of 2023. There are 183 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.
10 YEARS AGO
Ex-convict Nicholas T. Sheley, suspected in eight grisly slayings in two states, was arrested outside a bar in Granite City, Ill. (Sheley is serving multiple life sentences.) The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Denver agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle 18 more claims by people who said they’d been sexually abused by priests when they were children. Clay Felker, founding editor of New York magazine, died at age 82.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.
In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.
In 2009, actor Karl Malden, 97, died in Brentwood, California.
In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jamie Farr is 89.
Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 87.
Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 78.
Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 71.
Country singer Michelle Wright is 62.
Actor Pamela Anderson is 56.
Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 52.
Actor Melissa Peterman is 52.
Actor Liv Tyler is 46.
Actor Hilarie Burton is 41.