“I begin to speak only when I’m certain what I’ll say isn’t better left unsaid.” — Cato the Younger
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 10, the 191st day of 2023. There are 174 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
10 YEARS AGO
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty in the Boston Marathon bombing in a seven-minute proceeding that marked his first appearance in public since his capture in mid-April 2013. In a first, the Navy succeeded in landing a drone the size of a fighter jet aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, off the Virginia coast. David Ortiz doubled in his first at-bat to become baseball’s career leader in hits as a designated hitter and hit a two-run homer an inning later, leading the Boston Red Sox to an 11-4 victory over Seattle.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.
In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.
In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.
In 2005, a search-and-rescue team found the body of a missing U.S. commando in eastern Afghanistan, bringing an end to the desperate search for the last member of an ill-fated, four-man special forces unit that had disappeared the previous month.
In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and concerned Trump’s own conduct; the move came days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign had colluded with Russia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Pine is 82.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 76.
Banjo player Bela Fleck is 65.
Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 58.
Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 53.
Actor Adrian Grenier is 47.
Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 43.
Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 43.
Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 30.