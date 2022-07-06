TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 10, the 191st day of 2022. There are 174 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
10 YEARS AGO
Clashing over the economy, President Barack Obama challenged Mitt Romney to join him in allowing tax hikes for rich Americans like them; Romney dismissed the idea and redirected charges that he, Romney, had sent jobs overseas when he worked in private equity, calling Obama the real “outsourcer-in-chief.” The National League romped to an 8-0 victory over the American League in the All-Star game.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.
In 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
In 2002, the House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).
In 2018, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach; the other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days.
In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and concerned Trump’s own conduct; the move came days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign had colluded with Russia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Pine is 81.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 77.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75.
Banjo player Bela Fleck is 64.
Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 57.
Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 52.
Actor Sofia Vergara is 50.
Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 48.
Actor Adrian Grenier is 46.
Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 42.