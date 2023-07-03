TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 11, the 192nd day of 2023. There are 173 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 11, 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
10 YEARS AGO
In a potential setback for George Zimmerman, the jury at the neighborhood watch captain’s second-degree murder trial in Sanford, Florida, was given the option of convicting him on the lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman ended up being acquitted of all charges.) Tens of thousands of workers across Brazil walked off their jobs in a mostly peaceful nationwide strike, demanding better working conditions and improved public services in Latin America’s largest nation.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.
In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
In 1979, the abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.
In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.
In 2020, President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 80.
Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76.
Actor Sela Ward is 67.
Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64.
Actor Lisa Rinna is 60.
Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 58.
Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 56.
Country singer Scotty Emerick is 50.
Rapper Lil’ Kim is 49.
R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 27.