“I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure; try to please everybody all the time.” — Herbert Bayard Swope
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, the 193rd day of 2023. There are 172 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1965, the Beach Boys single “California Girls” was released by Capitol Records.
10 YEARS AGO
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano announced her resignation. A train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed and crashed outside Paris; at least six people were killed and dozens injured. NSA leaker Edward Snowden emerged from weeks of hiding in a Moscow airport, meeting with Russian officials and rights activists. The Texas Senate passed sweeping new abortion restrictions, sending them to Gov. Rick Perry to sign into law after weeks of protests and rallies that drew thousands of people to the Capitol.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.
In 1908, comedian Milton Berle was born Mendel Berlinger in New York City.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed a measure creating the Congressional Budget Office. Former White House aide John Ehrlichman and three others were convicted of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Daniel Ellsberg’s former psychiatrist.
In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia.
In 2016, with hugs and handshakes, Bernie Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during an appearance in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Denise Nicholas is 79.
Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 75.
Actor Cheryl Ladd is 72.
Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 67.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 52.
Actor Steve Howey is 46.
Actor Topher Grace is 45.
Actor Michelle Rodriguez is 45.
Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 40.
Actor Rachel Brosnahan is 33.