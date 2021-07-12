TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA awarded the Medal of Honor to Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry, who’d lost his right hand grabbing a live grenade to save his comrades in Afghanistan. A memorial service for former first lady Betty Ford in Palm Desert, California, was attended by Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Rosalynn Carter and former President George W. Bush.
ON THIS DATE:
• In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret mountaintop location as part of a drill involving a mock nuclear attack on Washington.
• In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.
• In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.
• In 1965, the Beach Boys single “California Girls” was released by Capitol Records.
• In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Va.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Actor Denise Nicholas (“In The Heat of the Night”) is 77.
• Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 73.
• Actor Cheryl Ladd is 70.
• Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 65.
• Actor Mel Harris is 65.
• Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 50.
• Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 44.
• Actor Topher Grace is 43.
• Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 38.
• Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 26.
