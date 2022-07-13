TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, the 194th day of 2022. There are 171 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
10 YEARS AGO
His credibility under attack, Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney insisted he had “no role whatsoever in the management” of Bain Capital, a private equity firm, after early 1999, and demanded that President Barack Obama apologize for campaign aides who persisted in alleging otherwise. Movie producer Richard Zanuck, 77, died in Beverly Hills, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
In 2011, California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
In 2020, Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (As new names were considered, the team would be known as the Washington Football Team; the team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 94.
Actor Patrick Stewart is 82.
Actor Harrison Ford is 80.
Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76.
Actor Didi Conn is 71.
Singer Louise Mandrell is 68.
Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 40.
Actor Colton Haynes is 34.
Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28.