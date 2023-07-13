“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” ― Leo Tolstoy
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 13, the 194th day of 2023. There are 171 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in Sanford cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice. Actor Cory Monteith, who had shot to fame in the hit TV series “Glee” but was beset by addiction struggles, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; he was 31. Attorney Leonard Garment, 89, a friend and adviser to President Richard Nixon, died in New York
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).
In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.
In 2011, California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
In 2016, Theresa May entered No. 10 Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister following a bittersweet exit by David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his appeal to stay in the European Union.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 95.
Actor Patrick Stewart is 83.
Actor Harrison Ford is 81.
Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77.
Actor Didi Conn is 72.
Singer Louise Mandrell is 69.
Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61.
Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 45.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 41.
Actor Colton Haynes is 35.
Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29.