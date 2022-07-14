“It is far better to be alone, than to be in bad company.” — George Washington
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 14, the 195th day of 2022. There are 170 days left in the year.
In 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.
A suicide bomber blew himself up among guests at a wedding hall in northern Afghanistan, killing 23 people, including a prominent ex-Uzbek warlord turned lawmaker who was the father of the bride.
In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.
In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie (“This Land Is Your Land”) was born in Okemah, Oklahoma.
In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.
In 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).
In 2020, the federal government carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection Daniel Lewis Lee, who’d been convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.
Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 90.
Actor Vincent Pastore is 76.
Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 74.
Actor Jane Lynch is 62.
Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61.
Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 56.
Former child actor Missy Gold is 52.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 51.
Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47.
Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35.