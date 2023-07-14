”Sometimes even to live is an act of coverage.” — Seneca
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 14, the 195th day of 2023. There are 170 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of demonstrators across the country protested a Florida jury’s decision the day before to clear George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a TV interview, called for tougher European and global rules on data protection amid fallout from recent revelations about U.S. surveillance programs.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie was born in Okemah, Oklahoma.
In 1945, Italy formally declared war on Japan, its former Axis partner during World War II.
In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.
In 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”
In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.
In 2020, researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 91.
Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 75.
Actor Jerry Houser is 71.
Actor Jane Lynch is 63.
Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62.
Actor Matthew Fox is 57.
Former child actor Missy Gold is 53.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 52.
Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48.
Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36.