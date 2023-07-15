“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” — Marcus Aurelius
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 15, the 196th day of 2023. There are 169 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)
10 YEARS OLD
Two days after a Florida jury acquitted George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin, Attorney General Eric Holder called the killing a “tragic, unnecessary shooting,” and said the Justice Department would follow “the facts and the law” as it reviewed evidence to see whether federal criminal charges were warranted. (Federal authorities have yet to reach a decision in the case.) Miguel Angel Trevino Morales, the notoriously brutal leader of the feared Zetas drug cartel, was captured in the first major blow against an organized crime leader by Mexican officials.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1913, Democrat Augustus Bacon of Georgia became the first person elected to the U.S. Senate under the terms of the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for popular election of senators.
In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
In 1996, MSNBC, a 24-hour all-news network, made its debut on cable and the internet.
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, an American who’d fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to two felonies in a deal sparing him life in prison.
In 2016, Donald Trump chose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, an experienced politician with deep Washington connections, as his running mate.
In 2020, George Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death, alleging the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. (The city would agree to pay $27 million to settle the lawsuit in March 2021.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patrick Wayne is 84.
Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 78.
Singer Linda Ronstadt is 77.
Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 73.
Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 66.
Actor Lolita Davidovich is 62.
Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 60.
Rock musician Jason Bonham is 57.
Actor Brian Austin Green is 50.
Actor Taylor Kinney is 42.