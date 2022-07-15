“Act as if what you do makes a difference. IT DOES.” — William James
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 15, the 196th day of 2022. There are 169 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
10 YEARS AGO
Syria’s 16-month bloodbath crossed an important symbolic threshold as the international Red Cross formally declared the conflict a civil war, a status with implications for potential war crimes prosecutions. A Russian Soyuz craft launched into the morning skies over Kazakhstan, carrying three space travelers, including NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, to the International Space Station. Oscar-winning actor Celeste Holm, 95, died in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)
In 1996, MSNBC, a 24-hour all-news network, made its debut on cable and the internet.
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, an American who’d fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to two felonies in a deal sparing him life in prison.
In 2016, Donald Trump chose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, an experienced politician with deep Washington connections, as his running mate.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patrick Wayne is 83.
Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76.
Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 74.
Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 65.
Actor Willie Aames is 62.
Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 59.
Rock musician Jason Bonham is 56.
Actor Brian Austin Green is 49.
Actor Taylor Kinney is 41.
Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies” “Young Sheldon”) is 14.