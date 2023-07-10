TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 16, the 197th day of 2023. There are 168 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s interim leader, Adly Mansour, swore in a Cabinet that included women and Christians but no Islamists as the military-backed administration moved swiftly to formalize the new political order. Twenty-three children between the ages of 5 and 12 were fatally poisoned by pesticide-contaminated lunches served at a school in eastern India. The American League beat the National League 3-0 in baseball's All-Star Game.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.
In 1951, the novel “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.
In 1957, Marine Corps Maj. John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
In 1980, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan won the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Detroit.
In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.
In 2008, Florida resident Casey Anthony, whose 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, had been missing a month, was arrested on charges of child neglect, making false official statements and obstructing a criminal investigation. (Casey Anthony was later acquitted at trial of murdering Caylee, whose skeletal remains were found in December 2008; Casey was convicted of lying to police.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 80.
Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 75.
Actor Faye Grant is 66.
Dancer Michael Flatley is 65.
Former actor Phoebe Cates is 60.
Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 56.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 55.
Actor Rain Pryor is 54.
Actor Corey Feldman is 52.
Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 36.