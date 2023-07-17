“We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That’s who we really are.” — J.K. Rowling
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 17, the 198th day of 2023. There are 167 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, former CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite died in New York at 92.
10 YEARS AGO
In a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing on domestic spying, members of Congress said they’d never intended to allow the National Security Agency to build a database of every phone call in America, while top Obama administration officials countered that the once-secret program was legal and necessary to keep America safe. At least 58 people were killed and dozens more were missing amid flooding in China’s Sichuan province. Same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales when a bill received royal assent.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, the Spanish Civil War began as right-wing army generals launched a coup attempt against the Second Spanish Republic.
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, California.
In 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in the first superpower link-up of its kind.
In 1981, 114 people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
In 1996, TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed off Long Island, New York, shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Donald Sutherland is 88.
Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 83.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 76.
Actor Lucie Arnaz is 72.
Actor David Hasselhoff is 71.
Television producer Mark Burnett is 63.
Country singer Craig Morgan is 59.
Country singer Luke Bryan is 47.
Actor Eric Winter is 47.
Actor Billie Lourd is 31.