Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.