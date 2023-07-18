TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 18, the 199th day of 2023. There are 166 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
10 YEARS AGO
Once the very symbol of American industrial might, Detroit became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing. Romanian investigators found the remains of paint, canvas and nails in the oven of a woman whose son was charged with stealing seven paintings by Picasso, Monet and Matisse from a Dutch gallery in October 2012. Three Romanian men would later plead guilty to the thefts.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf (My Struggle).”
In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in World War II. American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. Lo.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a Presidential Succession Act which placed the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore next in the line of succession after the vice president.
In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police. Walter F. Mondale won the Democratic presidential nomination in San Francisco.
In 2005, an unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Alabama, to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-duty police officer and maimed a nurse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Brolin is 83.
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 83.
Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 74.
Singer Ricky Skaggs is 69.
Actor Audrey Landers is 67.
Broadcaster Wendy Williams is 59.
Actor Vin Diesel is 56.
Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 52.
Actor Kristen Bell is 43.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is 41.
Actor Chace Crawford is 38.