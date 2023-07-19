“When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.” — Donald Miller
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, the 200th day of 2023. There are 165 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1990, baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, was sentenced in Cincinnati to five months in prison for tax evasion.
10 YEARS AGO
In a rare and public reflection on race, President Barack Obama called on the nation to do some soul searching over the death of Trayvon Martin and the acquittal of his shooter, George Zimmerman, saying the slain black teenager “could have been me 35 years ago.”
A Dallas woman plunged 75 feet to her death from a Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster when her safety restraint apparently failed.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.
In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 which sustained the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 other people survived.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing gays to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”
In 2006, prosecutors reported that Chicago police beat, kicked, shocked or otherwise tortured scores of Black suspects from the 1970s to the early 1990s to try to extract confessions from them.
In 2014, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, involved in the arrest of Eric Garner, who died in custody two days earlier after being placed in an apparent chokehold, was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty. (Pantaleo was fired in August 2019.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Vikki Carr is 83.
Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 77.
Actor Beverly Archer is 75.
Actor Peter Barton is 67.
Actor Anthony Edwards is 61.
Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 49.
TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 45.
Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 39.
Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 37.
Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 33.