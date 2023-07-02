TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 2, the 183rd day of 2023. There are 182 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
10 YEARS AGO
The Obama administration unexpectedly announced a one-year delay, until after the 2014 elections, in a central requirement of the health care law that medium and large companies provide coverage for their workers or face fines. Homer Bailey threw his second no-hitter in 10 months, pitching the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the slumping San Francisco Giants. Olympic track star Suzy Favor Hamilton’s name was removed from the Big Ten female athlete of the year award following revelations she had been a sex worker.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, most of them Black, are believed to have died in the violence.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
In 1979, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was released to the public.
In 1997, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 89.
In 2020, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on charges that she had helped lure at least three girls – one as young as 14 – to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Maxwell would be convicted on five of six counts.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 94.
Actor Robert Ito is 92.
Actor Polly Holliday is 86.
Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 86.
Herald Bulletin senior reporter Ken de la Bastide is 75.
Actor Jimmy McNichol is 62.
Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 58.
Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 44.
Figure skater Johnny Weir is 39.
Actor Lindsay Lohan is 37.