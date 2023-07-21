“Life is like skiing. The goal is not to get to the bottom of the hill. It’s to have a bunch of good runs before the sun sets.” — Seth Godin
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 21, the 202nd day of 2023. There are 163 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy’s plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.
10 YEARS AGO
Belgium’s King Albert abdicated after a 20-year reign; his son Philippe took over as the fractured nation’s seventh king. Phil Mickelson won the British Open, shooting a 5-under 66 to match the best round of the tournament and win his first claret jug. Britain’s Chris Froome won the 100th Tour de France.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned.)
In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, killing nine people and injuring 130 in what became known as “Bloody Friday.”
In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to travel to space, died in Monterey, California, at age 74.
In 2009, prosecutors in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dropped a disorderly conduct charge against prominent Black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who was arrested by a white officer at his home near Harvard University after a report of a break-in.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 75.
Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 75.
Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 55.
Country singer Paul Brandt is 51.
Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 51.
Reggae singer Damian Marley is 45.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 43.
Actor Rory Culkin is 34.
Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 34.
Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 31.