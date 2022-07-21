“Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” – Ella Fitzgerald
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 21, the 202nd day of 2022. There are 163 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 21, 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)
10 YEARS AGO
The president of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge, rejected the latest calls for a minute of silence for the Israeli victims of the 1972 Munich massacre at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics. Staff Sgt. Luis Walker, an Air Force training instructor at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes that included rape and sexual assault. (Walker died in August 2014.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, killing nine people and injuring 130 in what became known as “Bloody Friday.”
In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard died in Monterey, California, at age 74; actor Robert Young died in Westlake Village, California, at age 91.
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette (bih-SEHT’), in the wreckage of Kennedy’s plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.
In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 74.
Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 74.
Country singer Paul Brandt is 50.
Actor Ali Landry is 49.
Actor Josh Hartnett is 44.
Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 44.
Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 44.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 42.
Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 33.
Actor Rory Culkin is 33.