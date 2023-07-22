“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” — J.K. Rowling
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 22, the 203rd day of 2023. There are 162 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
10 YEARS AGO
Frenzied crowds of Roman Catholics in Rio de Janeiro mobbed the car carrying Pope Francis as he returned to his home continent for the first time as pontiff, embarking on a seven-day visit. The Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth to a son, Prince George, who became third in line to the British throne after Prince Charles and Prince William. 2011 National League MVP Ryan Braun was suspended without pay for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.
In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.
In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II.
In 2015, a federal grand jury indictment charged Dylann Roof, the young man accused of killing nine Black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, with 33 counts including hate crimes that made him eligible for the death penalty. (Roof would become the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime; he is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Tom Robbins is 91.
Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 80.
Actor Danny Glover is 77.
Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 76.
Rock singer Don Henley is 76.
Actor Rob Estes is 60.
Actor-comedian David Spade is 59.
Actor Colin Ferguson is 51.
Actor Selena Gomez is 31.
Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is 10.