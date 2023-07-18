TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 23, the 204th day of 2023. There are 161 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
10 YEARS AGO
With a high-stakes showdown vote looming in the House, the White House and congressional backers of the National Security Agency’s surveillance program warned that ending the massive collection of phone records from millions of Americans would put the nation at risk for another terrorist attack. (The next day, the House narrowly voted against halting the NSA program.) Nine people were killed in Cairo in fighting between opponents and supporters of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1958, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II named the first four women to peerage in the House of Lords.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents, escalating into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people were killed.
In 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster occurred because the fuel had been erroneously measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush announced his choice of Judge David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed the retiring Justice William J. Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
In 2020, the virus-delayed and shortened Major League Baseball season began with the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at an empty Nationals Park; Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first ball.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronny Cox is 85.
Rock singer David Essex is 76.
Actor Belinda Montgomery is 73.
Actor Woody Harrelson is 62.
Rock musician Slash is 58.
Country singer Alison Krauss is 52.
Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 51.
Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 50.
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 50.
Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 34.