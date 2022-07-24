TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 24, the 205th day of 2022. There are 160 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2016, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
10 YEARS AGO
In his first foreign policy speech since emerging as the likely Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney called for an independent investigation into claims the White House had leaked national security information for President Barack Obama’s political gain; the White House replied that the president “has made abundantly clear that he has no tolerance for leaks.” Actor Chad Everett died in Los Angeles at age 75. Actor Sherman Hemsley died in El Paso, Texas, at age 74.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”
In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
In 1998, the motion picture “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, was released.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Aniston is 89.
Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 86.
Actor Chris Sarandon is 80.
Comedian Gallagher is 76.
Actor Robert Hays is 75.
Actor Lynda Carter is 71.
Country singer Pam Tillis is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 59.
Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 58.
Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 54.
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53.
Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 53.
Actor Rose Byrne is 43.
Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 43.
TV personality Bindi Irwin is 24.