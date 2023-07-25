TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 25, the 206th day of 2023. There are 159 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 25, 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis, dubbed the “slum pope” for his work with the poor, received a rapturous welcome from one of Rio de Janeiro’s most violent shantytowns and demanded the world’s wealthy end the injustices that had left the poor on the margins of society. The U.S. attorney in New Jersey announced that four Russian nationals and a Ukrainian were charged with running a sophisticated hacking organization that over seven years penetrated computer networks of more than a dozen major American and international corporations, stealing and selling at least 160 million credit and debit card numbers, resulting in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1960, a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, North Carolina that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first “test tube baby,” was born in Oldham, England; she’d been conceived through the technique of in-vitro fertilization.
In 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
In 2010, the online whistleblower Wikileaks posted some 90,000 leaked U.S. military records that amounted to a blow-by-blow account of the Afghanistan war, including unreported incidents of Afghan civilian killings as well as covert operations against Taliban figures.
In 2020, federal agents fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon that continued into the early morning. Demonstrations had been taking place in the city every night for two months in the aftermath of the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 80.
Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 72.
Model-actor Iman is 68.
Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 62.
Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 62.
Actor Matt LeBlanc is 56.
Actor James Lafferty is 38.
Actor Meg Donnelly (“American Housewife”) is 22.
Actor Pierce Gagnon is 18.