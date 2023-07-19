"If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." — Amanda Gorman
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, the 207th day of 2023. There are 158 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1945, Winston Churchill resigned as Britain’s prime minister after his Conservatives were soundly defeated by the Labour Party. Clement Attlee succeeded him.
10 YEARS AGO
Ariel Castro, the man who’d imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty. (Castro later committed suicide in prison.) A gunman went on a rampage at a Hialeah, Florida, apartment complex, killing six people before being shot dead by police. Billionaire Texas oilman George P. Mitchell, considered the father of fracking, died at his home in Galveston; he was 94. JJ Cale, whose best songs like “After Midnight” and “Cocaine” were towering hits for other artists, died in La Jolla, California at age 74.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which reorganized America’s armed forces as the National Military Establishment and created the Central Intelligence Agency.
In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
In 2020, a processional with the casket of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock star Mick Jagger is 80.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 74.
Actor Susan George is 73.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 67.
Actor Sandra Bullock is 59.
TV host Chris Harrison is 52.
Actor Kate Beckinsale is 50.
Actor Monica Raymund is 37.
Actor-singer Taylor Momsen is 30.
Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 30.