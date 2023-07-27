”To do the useful thing, to say the courageous thing, To contemplate the beauitiful thing: that is enough for one man’s life.” — T.S. Eliot
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 27, the 208th day of 2023. There are 157 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1981, 6-year-old Adam Walsh was abducted from a department store in Hollywood, Fla., and was later murdered.
10 YEARS AGO
Security forces and armed men clashed with supporters of Egypt’s ousted president, Mohammed Morsi, killing at least 80 people. More than a thousand inmates escaped a prison in Libya as protesters stormed political party offices across the country. Former Louisiana congresswoman Lindy Boggs died in Chevy Chase, Maryland at age 97.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day Black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.”
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
In 2020, the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study began with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Norman Lear is 101.
Actor John Pleshette is 81.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 75.
Singer Maureen McGovern is 74.
Comedian Bill Engvall is 66.
Comedian Maya Rudolph is 51.
Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 48.
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 46.
MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 39.
Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 16.