“Baseball is, was, and always will be the best game in the world to me.” — Babe Ruth
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 28, the 209th day of 2023. There are 156 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY:
In 1995, a jury in Union, South Carolina, rejected the death penalty for Susan Smith, sentencing her to life in prison for drowning her two young sons (Smith will be eligible for parole in 2024).
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis’ historic trip to his home continent of South America ended after a marathon week in Brazil. In southern Italy, 39 people were killed when a tour bus plunged into a ravine. An armed thief stole a $136 million diamond collection from a jewelry show at the Carlton International Hotel in Cannes, France. Actress and singer Eileen Brennan died in Burbank, California at age 80.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1945, A U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000.
In 2019, a gunman opened fire at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people, including a six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, and wounding 17 others before taking his own life.
In 2020, President Donald Trump issued a stout defense of the disproved use of a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19, hours after social media companies took down videos shared by Trump, his son and others promoting its use.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 80.
“Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 78.
TV producer Dick Ebersol is 76.
Actor Sally Struthers is 76.
Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 74.
Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 69.
Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 66.
Actor Lori Loughlin is 59.
Former hockey player Garth Snow is 54.
Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 51.