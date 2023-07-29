”Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 29, the 210th day of 2023. There are 155 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 29, 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. launched a fresh bid to pull Israel and the Palestinians into substantial negotiations with a dinner meeting in Washington hosted by Secretary of State John Kerry. The FBI said authorities had rescued 105 young people and arrested 150 alleged pimps and others in a three-day sweep in 76 cities.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.
In 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency was established. Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1968, Pope Paul the Sixth reaffirmed the Roman Catholic Church’s stance against artificial methods of birth control.
In 1986, a federal jury in New York found that the National Football League had committed an antitrust violation against the rival United States Football League. But the jury ordered the N-F-L to pay token damages of only three dollars.
In 1994, abortion opponent Paul Hill shot and killed Dr. John Bayard Britton and Britton’s escort, James H. Barrett, outside the Ladies Center clinic in Pensacola, Florida.
In 1999, a former day trader, apparently upset over stock losses, opened fire in two Atlanta brokerage offices, killing nine people and wounding 13 before shooting himself to death; authorities said Mark O. Barton had also killed his wife and two children.
In 2016, former suburban Chicago police officer Drew Peterson was given an additional 40 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars for killing his third wife.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Fuller is 90.
Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 87.
Actor Roz Kelly is 81.
Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 77.
Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 74.
Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 70.
Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 70.
Country singer Martina McBride is 57.
R&B singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 50.
Actor Cait Fairbanks is 30.