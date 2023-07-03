”To be humble to superiors is duty; to equals is courtesy; to inferiors is nobleness; and to all, safety!” — Bruce Lee
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 3, the 184th day of 2023. There are 181 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 3, 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, was overthrown by the military after just one year by the same kind of Arab Spring uprising that had brought the Islamist leader to power. The death toll rose to 16 from a United States drone strike on a militants camp in Pakistan’s North Waziristan area. Pakistan condemned the strike as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1775, Gen. George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In 1863, the pivotal three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
In 1971, singer Jim Morrison of The Doors died in Paris at age 27.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the relighting of the renovated Statue of Liberty.
In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.
In 2020, speaking at the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump asserted that protesters pushing for racial justice were engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Johnny Lee is 77.
Humorist Dave Barry is 76.
Actor Betty Buckley is 76.
Talk show host Montel Williams is 67.
Country singer Aaron Tippin is 65.
Actor Tom Cruise is 61.
Actor Hunter Tylo is 61.
Actor Yeardley Smith is 59.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 52.
Actor Andrea Barber is 47.