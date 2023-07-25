TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 30, the 211th day of 2023. There are 154 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Army Pfc. Chelsea Manning was acquitted of aiding the enemy — the most serious charge she faced — but was convicted of espionage, theft and other charges at Fort Meade, Maryland, more than three years after she’d spilled secrets to WikiLeaks. (The former intelligence analyst was later sentenced to up to 35 years in prison, but the sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in his final days in office.) Harry F. Byrd, a newspaper publisher who served as governor of Virginia then Senator for the state for more than 30 years, leading the Senate’s conservative coalition in opposition to the New Deal policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, died at age 98.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1729, Baltimore, Maryland, was founded.
In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands during World War II, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making “In God We Trust” the national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum.”
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
In 1980, Israel’s Knesset passed a law reaffirming all of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.
In 2010, the Afghan Taliban confirmed the death of longtime leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and appointed his successor, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor.
In 2016, 16 people died when a hot air balloon caught fire and exploded after hitting high-tension power lines before crashing into a pasture near Lockhart, Texas, about 60 miles northeast of San Antonio.
In 2020, John Lewis was eulogized in Atlanta by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 89.
Singer Paul Anka is 82.
Actor Frank Stallone is 73.
Actor Ken Olin is 69.
Actor Delta Burke is 67.
Country singer Neal McCoy is 65.
Actor Laurence Fishburne is 62.
Actor Vivica A. Fox is 59.
Actor Hilary Swank is 49.
Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 46.