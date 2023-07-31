”Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 31, the 212th day of 2023. There are 153 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 31, 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama’s national security team acknowledged for the first time that, when investigating one suspected terrorist, it could read and store the phone records of millions of Americans. Voters in Zimbabwe went to the polls in national elections that were won by President Robert Mugabe amid opponents’ allegations of fraud.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, Pierre Laval, premier of the pro-Nazi Vichy government in France, surrendered to U.S. authorities in Austria; he was turned over to France, which later tried and executed him.
In 1953, Sen. Robert A. Taft of Ohio, known as “Mr. Republican,” died in New York at age 63.
In 1957, the Distant Early Warning Line, a system of radar stations designed to detect Soviet bombers approaching North America, went into operation.
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
In 1972, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdrew from the ticket with George McGovern following disclosures that Eagleton had once undergone psychiatric treatment.
In 1981, a seven-week-old Major League Baseball strike ended.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.
In 2020, a federal appeals court overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case didn’t adequately screen jurors for potential biases. (The Supreme Court later reimposed the sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 84.
Actor Barry Van Dyke is 72.
Actor Alan Autry is 71.
Actor Dirk Blocker is 66.
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 65.
Actor Wally Kurth is 65.
Actor Wesley Snipes is 61.
Author J.K. Rowling is 58.
Actor Dean Cain is 57.
Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 45.