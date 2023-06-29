TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 4, the 185th day of 2023. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s interim president, Adly Mansour, was sworn in following the ouster of Mohammed Morsi, the Islamist leader overthrown by the military after just one year in office. The Statue of Liberty reopened on the Fourth of July, eight months after Superstorm Sandy shuttered the national symbol of freedom. Bernadette Nolan, 52, a member of the singing sister act the Nolans who had a worldwide hit in 1979 with “I’m In The Mood For Dancing,” died in Surrey, England.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.
In 1910, in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century,” Black world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson defeated white former champ “Gentleman” Jim Jeffries in Reno, Nevada.
In 1912, the 48-star American flag, recognizing New Mexico statehood, was adopted.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
In 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with daylong festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and New York, where more than 200 ships paraded up the Hudson River in Operation Sail.
In 2009, Serena Williams beat her big sister, Venus, 7-6 (3), 6-2 for her third Wimbledon title and 11th Grand Slam championship.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eva Marie Saint is 99.
R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 80.
Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 80.
R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72.
Singer John Waite is 71.
Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 60.
Actor Becki Newton is 45.
TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 41.
Malia Obama is 25.