”It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart.” — Suzanne Collins
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, the 186th day of 2023. There are 179 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis cleared two of the 20th Century’s most influential popes to become saints in the Roman Catholic church, approving a miracle needed to canonize Pope John Paul II and waiving Vatican rules to honor Pope John XXIII. Enraged Islamists pushed back against the toppling of President Mohammed Morsi, as tens of thousands of his supporters took to the streets vowing to win his reinstatement and clashed with their opponents in violence that killed some three dozen people.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.
In 2008, Venus Williams won her fifth Wimbledon singles title, beating younger sister Serena in the final.
In 2011, a jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 75.
Rock star Huey Lewis is 73.
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 72.
Actor Edie Falco is 60.
Rapper Bizarre is 47.
Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 46.
Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 41.
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 38.
California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 29.