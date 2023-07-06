“It doesn’t matter what happens to you or where you come from. It matters what you do with what happens and what you’ve been given.” — Ryan Holiday
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 6, the 187th day of 2023. There are 178 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY:
On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.
10 YEARS AGO
A runaway train carrying crude oil derailed in eastern Quebec, igniting fires and explosions that destroyed much of the town of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people. A solar-powered aircraft, the Solar Impulse, completed the final leg of a history-making cross-country flight, gliding to a smooth stop at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Marion Bartoli won her first major title, defeating Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final. Jimmie Johnson became the first driver in 31 years to sweep Daytona International Speedway.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.
In 1933, the first All-Star baseball game was played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park; the American League defeated the National League, 4-2.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 2015, Pope Francis received a hero’s welcome in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s biggest city, as he celebrated the first public Mass of his South American tour.
In 2020, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization; President Donald Trump had criticized the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (The pullout was later halted by President Joe Biden’s administration.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Jeannie Seely is 83.
Actor Burt Ward is 78.
Former President George W. Bush is 77.
Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 77.
Actor Fred Dryer is 77.
Actor Shelley Hack is 76.
Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 69.
Rapper 50 Cent is 48.
Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 45.
Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 44.