“If failure is not an option, then neither is success.” — Seth Godin
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 7, the 188th day of 2023. There are 177 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 7, 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.
10 YEARS AGO
Ten years ago: A de Havilland DHC-3 Otter air taxi crashed after taking off from Soldotna, Alaska, killing all 10 people on board. Andy Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam).
In 1946, Jimmy Carter, 21, married Rosalynn, 18, in Plains, Georgia.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2005, terrorist bombings in three Underground stations and a double-decker bus killed 52 victims and four bombers in the worst attack on London since World War II.
In 2010, Los Angeles police charged Lonnie Franklin Jr. in the city’s “Grim Sleeper” serial killings. (Franklin, who was sentenced to death for the killings of nine women and a teenage girl, died in prison in March 2020 at the age of 67.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 96.
Rock star Ringo Starr is 83.
Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 76.
Actor Shelley Duvall is 74.
Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 61.
Actor Cree Summer is 54.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 43.
Actor-comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33.
Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 29.
Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 28.