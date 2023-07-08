“Wherever a person can live, there one can also live well.” — Marcus Aurelius
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 8, the 189th day of 2023. There are 176 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2011, former first lady Betty Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
10 YEARS AGO
Breaking their public silence, three women who’d been held captive in a Cleveland home for a decade issued a YouTube video; in it, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight thanked the public for the encouragement and financial support allowing them to restart their lives.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1907, Florenz Ziegfeld staged his first “Follies,” on the roof of the New York Theater.
In 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman would fire MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
In 1967, Academy Award-winning “Gone With the Wind” and “A Streetcar Named Desire” actor Vivien Leigh died in London at age 53.
In 1994, Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s communist leader since 1948, died at age 82.
In 2000, Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport for her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Black female champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1958.
In 2010, the largest spy swap between the U.S. and Russia since the Cold War unfolded as 10 people accused of spying in suburban America pleaded guilty to conspiracy and were ordered deported to Russia in exchange for the release of four prisoners accused of spying for the West.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Steve Lawrence is 88.
Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 79.
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 74.
Actor Anjelica Huston is 72.
Actor Kevin Bacon is 65.
Country singer Toby Keith is 62.
Actor Kathleen Robertson is 50.
Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 48.
Actor Sophia Bush is 41.
Actor Jaden Smith is 25.