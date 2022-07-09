”It takes about 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” — Warren Buffett
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
10 YEARS AGO
Detroit’s Prince Fielder became only the second player, after Ken Griffey Jr., to win multiple titles in the All-Star Home Run Derby, thrilling the crowd at Kauffman Stadium with eight splash shots into the right-field fountain and beating Toronto’s Jose Bautista 12-7 in the final.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1965, the Sonny & Cher single “I Got You Babe” was released by ATCO Records.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
In 2015, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley relegated the Confederate flag to the state’s “relic room” after the legislature passed a measure removing the flag from the grounds of the Statehouse in the wake of the slaughter of nine African-Americans at a church Bible study.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Dean Koontz is 77.
Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 75.
TV personality John Tesh is 70.
Country singer David Ball is 69.
Actor Jimmy Smits is 67.
Actor Tom Hanks is 66.
Actor Kelly McGillis is 65.
Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 58.
Musician/producer Jack White is 47.