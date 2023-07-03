TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 9, the 190th day of 2023. There are 175 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
10 YEARS AGO
Francesco Schettino, the former captain of the luxury liner Costa Concordia, went on trial for the 2012 shipwreck off Giglio that claimed 32 lives. A massive memorial service in Arizona honored 19 members of the Prescott-based Granite Mountain Hotshots who died when a wind-fueled, out-of-control fire overran them. Defensemen Scott Niedermayer and Chris Chelios, along with forward Brendan Shanahan, were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame; they were joined in the class of 2013 by Geraldine Heaney, the third woman to be enshrined in the hall.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1965, the Sonny & Cher single “I Got You Babe” was released by ATCO Records.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
In 2015, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley relegated the Confederate flag to the state’s “relic room” after the legislature passed a measure removing the flag from the grounds of the Statehouse in the wake of the slaughter of nine African-Americans at a church Bible study.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Dean Koontz is 78.
TV personality John Tesh is 71.
Country singer David Ball is 70.
Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 69.
Actor Jimmy Smits is 68.
Actor Tom Hanks is 67.
Actor Kelly McGillis is 66.
Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 59.
Musician/producer Jack White is 48.
Actor-director Fred Savage is 47.