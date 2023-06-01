“It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.” ― Andre Gide
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 1, the 152nd day of 2023. There are 213 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
10 YEARS AGO
In a scene reminiscent of the Arab Spring, thousands of people flooded Istanbul’s main square after a crackdown on an anti-government protest turned city streets into a battlefield clouded by tear gas. The death toll rose to nine a day after a tornado struck Oklahoma City. A nationwide smoking ban went into effect for most public spaces in Russia. Grant Hill, a seven-time NBA All Star who had his best years with the Detroit Pistons, announced his retirement.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, in a time of 3:58.7.
In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.
In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Pat Boone is 89.
Actor Morgan Freeman is 86.
Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 76.
Actor John M. Jackson (“JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 73.
Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 70.
Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 67.
Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 54.
Model-actor Heidi Klum is 50.
Singer Alanis Morissette is 49.
TV personality Damien Fahey is 43.