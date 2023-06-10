“Kind people have a way of working their way inside me and rooting there.” ― Suzanne Collins
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 10, the 161st day of 2023. There are 204 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
10 YEARS AGO
Jury selection began in Sanford, Florida, in the trial of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.) Bombs killed at least 70 people across Iraq, following the most deadly month of attacks in the country in five years.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.
In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.
In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off. “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, who set scoring records that stood for decades, died in Sylvania, Ohio, at 88.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 72.
Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 70.
Actor Andrew Stevens is 68.
Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 58.
Rapper The D.O.C. is 55.
Actor DJ Qualls is 45.
Country singer Lee Brice is 44.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 41.
Sasha Obama is 22.
Actor Eden McCoy is 20.