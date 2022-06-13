”I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” — Jimmy Dean
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 13, the 164th day of 2022. There are 201 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.
10 YEARS AGO
Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against former Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards after his corruption trial ended the previous month in a deadlocked jury. Matt Cain pitched the 22nd perfect game in major league history and the first for the San Francisco Giants, beating the Houston Astros 10-0.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
In 1981, a scare occurred during a parade in London when a teenager fired six blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth NBA championship in seven years with a 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.
In 2016, a day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation’s immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping “lone wolf” attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Bob McGrath is 90.
Actor Richard Thomas is 71.
Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71.
Comedian Tim Allen is 69.
Actor Ally Sheedy is 60.
TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60.
Actor Jamie Walters is 53.
Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44.
Actor Ashley Olsen is 36.
Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36.