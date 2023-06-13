TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 13, the 164th day of 2023. There are 201 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1981, a scare occurred during a parade in London when a teenager fired six blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House said it had conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime had used chemical weapons against opposition forces seeking to overthrow the government. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously threw out attempts to patent human genes, siding with advocates who said the multibillion-dollar biotechnology industry should not have exclusive control over genetic information found in the human body.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
In 1996, the 81-day-old Freemen standoff ended as 16 remaining members of the anti-government group surrendered to the FBI and left their Montana ranch.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth NBA championship in seven years with a 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.
In 2020, Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Thomas is 72.
Actor Jonathan Hogan is 72.
Comedian Tim Allen is 70.
Actor Ally Sheedy is 61.
TV anchor Hannah Storm is 61.
Actor Jamie Walters is 54.
Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 53.
Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 45.
Actor Ashley Olsen is 37.
Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 37.