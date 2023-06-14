“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, the 165th day of 2023. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2005, Michelle Wie, 15, became the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament.
10 YEARS AGO
The Associated Press reported Minnesota resident Michael Karkoc (KAHR’-kahts) had been a top commander of a Nazi SS-led unit accused of burning villages filled with women and children, then lied to American immigration officials to get into the United States after World War II. Karkoc died Dec. 14, 2019, according to cemetery and public records. He was 100. Major League Baseball came down hard on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, handing out eight suspensions and a dozen fines as punishment for a bench-clearing brawl on June 11.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1911, the British ocean liner RMS Olympic set out on its maiden voyage for New York, arriving one week later. (The ship’s captain was Edward John Smith, who went on to command the ill-fated RMS Titanic the following year.)
In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state’s abortion law.
In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year’s end.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) is 92.
Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 78.
Former President Donald Trump is 77.
Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77.
Actor Will Patton is 69.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 65.
Singer Boy George is 62.
Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 55.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 54.
Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 45.