TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, the 166th day of 2022. There are 199 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1938, Johnny Vander Meer pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the first night game at Ebbets Field, four days after leaving the Boston Bees hitless by a score of 3-0.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama eased enforcement of immigration laws as he announced a new policy, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
An armored car heist at the University of Alberta in Canada left three armed guards dead; fellow guard Travis Baumgartner later pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1960, the Billy Wilder movie “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, premiered in New York.
In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
In 2020, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. U.S. regulators revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid evidence that they didn’t work and could cause serious side effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said death rates for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses were 12 times higher than for others who became infected.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 73.
Rock singer Steve Walsh is 71.
Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 68.
Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 64.
Actor Eileen Davidson is 63.
Actor Helen Hunt is 59.
Actor Courteney Cox is 58.
Actor Leah Remini is 52.
Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 49.
Actor Greg Vaughan (“General Hospital”) is 49.