“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” ― J.K. Rowling
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 15, the 166th day of 2023. There are 199 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1938, Johnny Vander Meer pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the first night game at Ebbets Field, four days after leaving the Boston Bees hitless by a score of 3-0.
10 YEARS AGO
Wild celebrations broke out in Tehran and other cities as reformist-backed Hassan Rowhani capped a stunning surge to claim Iran’s presidency. Paul Soros, 87, a successful innovator in shipping, philanthropist and older brother of billionaire financier George Soros, died in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1960, the Billy Wilder movie “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, premiered in New York.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
In 2002, an asteroid with a diameter of between 50 and 120 yards narrowly missed the Earth by 75,000 miles — less than a third of the distance to the moon.
In 2020, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 74.
Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 69.
Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 65.
Actor Eileen Davidson is 64.
Actor Helen Hunt is 60.
Actor Courteney Cox is 59.
Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 54.
Actor Leah Remini is 53.
Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 50.
Actor Greg Vaughan is 50.