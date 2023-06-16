“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” ― Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 16, the 167th day of 2023. There are 198 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1970, Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer. Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, New Jersey, became the first Black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city.
10 YEARS AGO
Riot police firing tear gas and water cannons repelled thousands of anti-government protesters attempting to converge on Istanbul’s central Taksim Square while Prime Minister Recep Tayipp Erdogan defended the crackdown at a rally of his supporters. Justin Rose captured his first major championship and became the first Englishman in 43 years to win the U.S. Open, shooting a closing 70 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, for a 1-over 281 total. Connecticut accountant Erin Brady won the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.
In 1941, National Airport (now Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport) opened for business with a ceremony attended by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed the instruments of ratification for the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.
In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress, bowing to the furor caused by his sexually charged online dalliances with a former porn performer and other women. Osama bin Laden’s longtime second-in-command, Ayman al-Zawahri, took control of al-Qaida.
In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
In 2016, President Barack Obama traveled to Orlando, Florida, the scene of a deadly nightclub shooting that claimed 49 victims; the president embraced grieving families and cheered on Democrats’ push for new gun control measures. Walt Disney Co. opened Shanghai Disneyland, its first theme park in mainland China.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 85.
R&B singer Eddie Levert is 81.
Actor Joan Van Ark is 80.
Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 72.
Actor Laurie Metcalf is 68.
Actor James Patrick Stuart is 55.
Golfer Phil Mickelson is 53.
Actor Eddie Cibrian is 50.
Actor Olivia Hack is 40.
Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: “American Idol”) is 36.
Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 23.