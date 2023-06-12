TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 18, the 169th day of 2023. There are 196 days left in the year. This is Father's Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On June 18, 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
10 YEARS AGO
The Taliban and the U.S. said they would hold talks on finding a political solution to ending nearly 12 years of war in Afghanistan, as the international coalition formally handed over control of the country’s security to the Afghan army and police. Declaring “the days of Rambo are over,” Maj. Gen. Bennet Sacolick, director of force management for U.S. Special Operations Command, said that cultural, social and behavioral concerns might be bigger hurdles than tough physical fitness requirements for women looking to join the military’s special operations units.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.
In 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
In 1986, 25 people were killed when a twin-engine plane and helicopter carrying sightseers collided over the Grand Canyon.
In 2010, death row inmate Ronnie Lee Gardner died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)
In 2011, Clarence Clemons, the saxophone player for the E Street Band who was one of the key influences in Bruce Springsteen’s life and music, died in Florida at age 69.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 86.
Sir Paul McCartney is 81.
Actor Constance McCashin is 76.
Actor Isabella Rossellini is 71.
Actor Andrea Evans is 66.
Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 60.
Figure skater Kurt Browning is 57.
R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 52.
Country singer Blake Shelton is 47.
Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 35.