TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 19, the 170th day of 2022. There are 195 days left in the year. This is Juneteenth. (The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.) This is Father’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
10 YEARS AGO
WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange took refuge at Ecuador’s Embassy in London, seeking to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced questioning about alleged sex crimes. (Sweden dropped its inquiry in May 2017; Assange remains in custody in Britain, where a judge has approved a U.S. request to extradite him so he can stand trial on espionage charges.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1910, the first-ever Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane, Washington. (The idea for the observance is credited to Sonora Louise Smart Dodd.)
In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission was created; it replaced the Federal Radio Commission.
In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.
In 1986, University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias, the first draft pick of the Boston Celtics, suffered a fatal cocaine-induced seizure.
In 2014, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California won election as House majority leader as Republicans shuffled their leadership in the wake of Rep. Eric Cantor’s primary defeat in Virginia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gena Rowlands is 92.
Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 82.
Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 80.
Actor Phylicia Rashad is 74.
Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 72.
Actor Kathleen Turner is 68.
Country singer Doug Stone is 66.
Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 60.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 58.
TV personality Lara Spencer is 53.