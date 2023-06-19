“A scholar who cherishes the love of comfort is not fit to be deemed a scholar.” — Lao-Tzu
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 19, the 170th day of 2023. There are 195 days left in the year. This is Juneteenth.
In 1975, former Chicago organized crime boss Sam Giancana was shot to death in the basement of his home in Oak Park, Illinois; the killing has never been solved.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai suspended talks with the United States on a new security deal to protest the way his government was left out of initial peace negotiations with the Taliban. President Barack Obama, speaking in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, pledged to cut deployed U.S. nuclear weapons by one-third if Cold War foe Russia did the same. Actor James Gandolfini, 51, died while vacationing in Rome. Country singer Slim Whitman, 90, died in Orange Park, Florida.
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
In 1910, the first-ever Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane, Washington. (The idea for the observance is credited to Sonora Louise Smart Dodd.)
In 1917, during World War I, King George V ordered the British royal family to dispense with German titles and surnames; the family took the name “Windsor.”
In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.
In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.
In 1986, University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias, the first draft pick of the Boston Celtics, suffered a fatal cocaine-induced seizure.
Actor Gena Rowlands is 93.
Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 83.
Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 81.
Actor Phylicia Rashad is 75.
Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 73.
Actor Kathleen Turner is 69.
Country singer Doug Stone is 67.
Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 61.
TV personality Lara Spencer is 54.
Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch (Korn) is 53.
Actor Poppy Montgomery is 48.
Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 45.
Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 33.
Actor Atticus Shaffer is 25.