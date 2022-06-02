”When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let it go.” – Carol Burnett
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 2, the 153rd day of 2022. There are 212 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On June 2, 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
10 YEARS AGO
Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison after a court convicted him on charges of complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that forced him from power (Mubarak was later acquitted and freed in March 2017; he died in February 2020).
Richard Dawson, 79, a British-born entertainer who made his mark in the 1960s television sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes” and later became a popular TV game show host, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.
In 1941, baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1981, the Japanese video arcade game “Donkey Kong” was released by Nintendo.
In 2016, autopsy results showed superstar musician Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ron Ely is 84.
Actor Stacy Keach is 81.
Actor Jerry Mathers is 74.
Actor Joanna Gleason is 72.
Comedian Dana Carvey is 67.
TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 54.
Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 50.
Actor Wentworth Miller is 50.
Actor Justin Long is 44.
Actor Brittany Curran is 32.